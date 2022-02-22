14 acquitted for UP jail shootout due to lack of evidence

"At least 22 people were made witnesses in this case, but seven witnesses from jail administration and one lawyer turned hostile," said Singh adding that of the 14 accused, 12 were out on bail while two are still in prison.



On September 10, 2014, dreaded criminal of western Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Mawi, was allegedly killed by one of his associates Tonta, who later surrendered along with his accomplices in Hathras, Aligarh and Mathura. Tonta was lodged in the Mathura Jail.



Four months later, the shootout took place inside the Mathura jail.