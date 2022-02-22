UP: Five dead, dozen ill after consuming spurious liquor

Divisional commissioner Azamgarh, Vijay Vishwas Pant, who was camping at the district hospital, said that treatment of persons with health complications was underway and dialysis of two serious patients had also been started.



"Some private hospitals having dialysis facilities have also been kept on alert. Currently, the entire focus is on avoiding further casualties by ensuring proper treatment," he added.



Arya said that two operators of the liquor shop had been taken under custody and the shop has been sealed for investigation. Four teams of police had been formed to bust the syndicate involved in hooch manufacturing and supply at the earliest, he added.