Illegal arms recovered in UP, 6 arrested

On checking the hut, four country-made revolvers, several partially made revolvers, equipment and tools used for manufacturing arms and other articles were recovered.



On being interrogated, Sharma divulged that he was involved in illegal arms manufacturing for a long time. Since checking drives by the police have been intensified in view of the Assembly polls, he started changing places to run his arms unit. Currently he was running it in a hut at a secluded place near the Ganga.



Rai said that Sharma was preparing arms for supplying them to different parts of this region during elections.



In Azamgarh, a police team led by inspector Devgaon, Shashimauli Pandey, intercepted a car during a vehicle checking drive at Shekhpur Bachhauli barrier on Mehnajpur road.