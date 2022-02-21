Battle for UP: BJP worker shot at, SP MLA injured

MLA Raj Kumar Yadav told reporters that after casting his vote, he was going to Kurawali when he was informed that some people were trying to disrupt polling in Rasemar village by not allowing voters to cast their votes.



He said that as soon as he reached there, Arun Yadav and his associates started of pelting stones at him and opened fire. "I was lucky to escape the bullets but a stone hit me near my left eye," he said, adding that accused opened at least six rounds of fire and pelted stones on his vehicle which got damaged.



Circle officer Kurawali, Vijay Pal Singh said that two persons including Aman Yadav were detained and the situation was under control.