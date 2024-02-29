14 people killed, 20 injured as pick-up vehicle overturns in MP's Dindori

At least 14 people were killed and 20 others injured when a pick-up vehicle overturned and fell into a deep valley in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district in the wee hours of Thursday, 29 February a police official said.

The accident took place near Badjhar Ghat at around 1.30 am when the vehicle's driver lost control over the wheels while negotiating a blind turn.

The vehicle then fell into a 40-50 feet deep valley. Fourteen people died on the spot while 20 others were injured, the official said.

The deceased included seven men, six women and a minor boy, as per the police.

The victims were returning to Amhai Devri from Masurghugri village in the district's Shahpura block after take part in a programme, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Mukesh Avindra said.

After being alerted, Dindori Collector Vikas Mishra and Superintendent of Police Akhil Patel rushed to help the victims.