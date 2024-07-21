14-year-old infected with Nipah in Kerala dead, says health minister

The 14-year-old boy from Kerala's Malappuram, who was under treatment for Nipah infection, died on Sunday, 21 July state Health Minister Veena George said.

George said the boy from Pandikkad suffered a massive cardiac arrest at 10.50 am on Sunday and efforts to revive him failed.

"He was on a ventilator and was not conscious. The urine output had reduced this morning. After the massive cardiac arrest, the revival efforts failed and he passed away at 11.30 am," George said.

The Minister said the funeral will be held following international protocols.

"Further matters on funeral will be decided only after the district Collector holds discussion with the parents and the family," George said.

The Minister said currently there are three people under isolation at Kozhikode medical college where the deceased boy was undergoing treatment.

"At Manjeri Medical college, four high-risk category people are admitted out of which one person is in ICU," the minister said, adding that the results of their samples will be out today itself.

The minister said the child went to school on 11 May and till now there are not many cases of patients with symptoms.

Earlier in the day, the Minister had informed that there are a total of 246 people in the contact list of the boy out of which 63 were under high-risk category.

"We will be testing all under the high-risk category but initially those with symptoms will be tested. We have labs in the state and a mobile lab from the Pune NIV is arriving in the state," George said.

The Health department has also decided to conduct fever surveillance in two panchayats including the epicentre Pandikkad and a total of around 33,000 houses will be covered under it.