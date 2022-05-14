140 displaced fishermen families in TN waiting for promised permanent jobs

Social activists, who have taken up the cause, said that a cooperative society of the workers was formed in 2014 at the insistence of the company and the government and the workers are employed through this society.



Speaking to IANS, C. Rajeev, Director, Centre for Policy and Development Studies who is closely monitoring the development, said: "The government should not shy away from this and take up the matter with the concerned company and the rights of the ports are now with another company.



"Whoever is the owner of the company, the government, and the Tiruvallur district administration have a commitment to the fishermen and must provide all necessary support for at least one member of the fishermen's family at Kattupalli Kuppam to be given permanent employment.



"We are taking up the matter with the state government and the Union Shipping Ministry regarding this issue."