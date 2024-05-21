15 cases lodged over illegal hoardings in Maharashtra's Latur
Already, 2 billboards and 15 banners have been taken down in the city after the collapse of an illegal hoarding in Mumbai on 13 May claimed 16 lives
As many as 15 cases pertaining to illegal hoardings have been registered in Maharashtra's Latur city, including 11 on a single day, civic officials said.
The Latur Municipal Corporation authorities have already removed 2 hoardings and 15 banners from the city on Monday, 20 May, they said.
The action has been taken against the backdrop of an illegal hoarding in Mumbai collapsing on 13 May, claiming 16 lives and injuring several more people.
The Latur civic body had announced a deadline of Sunday, 19 May, for the removal of all illegal hoardings from the city, an official release said on Monday, 20 May. Following that announcement, 11 cases related to illegal hoardings were registered on Monday.
Since last week (after the hoarding crash in Mumbai), a total of 15 cases had been registered in the city, the civic body said.
The deputy municipal commissioner of Latur, Dr Punjab Khansole, recently held a meeting with the officials concerned and instructed them to accelerate the process and file cases against violators.
During this period, some agencies and property owners removed illegal hoardings. But, some illegal billboards still remained in the city, the release said.
Taking strict action, the civic body on Monday removed two hoardings of 20 ft x 30 ft each and another 15 banners, filing cases against the violators.
