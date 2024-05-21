15 cases lodged over illegal hoardings in Maharashtra's Latur

As many as 15 cases pertaining to illegal hoardings have been registered in Maharashtra's Latur city, including 11 on a single day, civic officials said.

The Latur Municipal Corporation authorities have already removed 2 hoardings and 15 banners from the city on Monday, 20 May, they said.

The action has been taken against the backdrop of an illegal hoarding in Mumbai collapsing on 13 May, claiming 16 lives and injuring several more people.