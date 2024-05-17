Mumbai hoarding crash: Court asks why accused fled if not responsible

A Mumbai court on Friday remanded Bhavesh Bhinde, director of the advertising firm which had installed the hoarding that collapsed in Ghatkopar and claimed 16 lives, in police custody until May 26, noting that the incident was "against humanity" as innocent people lost their lives owing to the crash of the illegal billboard.

If the accused was not responsible for the act, why did he flee from Mumbai after the incident, as his presence would have facilitated the probe into the matter, the court said in the remand order.

The accused opposed his arrest saying the high velocity of the wind that led to the hoarding collapse was an "act of God" and was not in his control.

Bhinde, who was on the run following the hoarding collapse incident on 13 May, was finally arrested from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday and brought back to Mumbai. His advertising firm Ego Media Pvt Ltd managed the giant hoarding which collapsed on a petrol pump during a dust storm.

As Bhinde absconded after the incident, police registered a case against him for alleged 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder' under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). After his arrest, the crime branch of Mumbai Police produced Bhinde before additional chief metropolitan magistrate (Esplanade court) K.S. Zanwar and sought custody for 14 days.

Bhinde's agency managed three or four more hoardings, and a thorough investigation was needed in the matter, the police said.