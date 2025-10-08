15 dead as landslide buries bus in Himachal’s Bilaspur district, rescue efforts underway

At least 15 passengers were killed and several others are feared trapped after a massive landslide struck a private bus in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred around 6.40 pm near Bhalughat, close to Berthin, when a large section of a hillside collapsed onto a bus carrying around 25 passengers. The vehicle was travelling from Marotan to Ghumarwin when it was buried under the debris.

Rescue teams recovered 15 bodies by late evening, while efforts continued through the night to locate survivors. Officials said a few passengers, including a child, were still feared trapped, and chances of survival were diminishing as heavy rain and unstable slopes hampered the operation.

Among the deceased were identified as Naksh, Aarav, Sanjeev, Vimla, Kamlesh, Kanta Devi, Anjana, Bakshi Ram, Narender Sharma, Krishan Lal, Chuni Lal, Rajnish, Sonu, Sharif Khan, and Praveen Kumar. Two siblings, Arushi and Shaurya, were rescued alive and are receiving treatment at AIIMS Bilaspur.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who reached the site after attending the Kullu Dussehra festivities, reviewed rescue operations late at night and met with the victims’ families. He said post-mortem examinations would be conducted at Berthin Hospital and the bodies handed over to relatives by Wednesday morning.

Agnihotri noted that continuous rainfall over the past two days had loosened the soil, triggering the deadly slide. “It appears the accident occurred due to the mountain giving way after incessant rains, but a magisterial inquiry has been ordered,” he said.

The Deputy CM also highlighted the need to assess Himachal’s current development model, citing the state’s “fragile young mountains” and the growing strain from large-scale infrastructure projects such as highways, tunnels, and bridges. “Since 2023, Himachal has incurred losses of nearly Rs 20,000 crore due to natural disasters,” he added.

Rescue efforts by local authorities, police, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continued through the night, with JCBs and cranes deployed to clear debris.