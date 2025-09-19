Cloudburst triggers massive destruction in Himachal’s Kinnaur, vehicles swept away
Locals said residents fled their homes in panic, seeking safety in nearby forested areas as waters surged through the village
A sudden cloudburst struck Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district around 12:10 am on Friday, 19 September, triggering severe flooding and widespread destruction in Thach village. The torrent caused three mountain streams to swell rapidly, sweeping away two vehicles and damaging homes, fields, and orchards.
Locals said residents fled their homes in panic, seeking safety in nearby forested areas as waters surged through the village. Vehicles belonging to Praveen Moyan and Hari Bisht were washed away, while in Mastan village, parts of homes and a cowshed were engulfed by the flood. Several orchards were destroyed, and the homes of Ranveer and three other villagers are reportedly on the verge of collapse.
The state capital Shimla also experienced disruptions, with a landslide near Edward School halting traffic and forcing the closure of the vital Circular Road. Meanwhile, a three-storey house collapsed in Kumarsain’s Karevathi area, highlighting the widespread impact of relentless rainfall across Himachal Pradesh.
The monsoon season has so far claimed 424 lives in the state, with damages continuing to mount. On 17 September, flash floods and landslides killed four people and left six missing, while over 650 roads, including three National Highways, remain blocked, crippling connectivity and access to essential services such as electricity and drinking water.
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has declared Himachal Pradesh a disaster-hit state, estimating cumulative damages at over Rs 20,000 crore over the past three years, and appealed to the Centre for urgent financial and relief assistance.
Earlier this week, on 16 September, a cloudburst in Mandi district caused havoc in Dharampur, washing away HRTC buses and private vehicles, submerging homes and shops, and overflowing the Saun rivulet. Locals described the destruction as worse than the 2015 floods.
Relentless rains continue to batter the hill state, leaving a trail of devastation and pushing both authorities and residents to the brink.
With IANS inputs
