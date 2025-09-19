Cloudburst triggers massive destruction in Himachal’s Kinnaur, vehicles swept away

A sudden cloudburst struck Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district around 12:10 am on Friday, 19 September, triggering severe flooding and widespread destruction in Thach village. The torrent caused three mountain streams to swell rapidly, sweeping away two vehicles and damaging homes, fields, and orchards.

Locals said residents fled their homes in panic, seeking safety in nearby forested areas as waters surged through the village. Vehicles belonging to Praveen Moyan and Hari Bisht were washed away, while in Mastan village, parts of homes and a cowshed were engulfed by the flood. Several orchards were destroyed, and the homes of Ranveer and three other villagers are reportedly on the verge of collapse.

The state capital Shimla also experienced disruptions, with a landslide near Edward School halting traffic and forcing the closure of the vital Circular Road. Meanwhile, a three-storey house collapsed in Kumarsain’s Karevathi area, highlighting the widespread impact of relentless rainfall across Himachal Pradesh.