21 killed, 61 injured as bus overturns in J&K’s Udhampur
Officials say accidents in J&K’s hilly districts are often caused by overloading, overspeeding, rash driving and difficult terrain
At least 21 people were killed and 61 others injured after a passenger bus met with an accident in Udhampur district on Monday, triggering a large-scale rescue operation, officials said.
The accident occurred near Jalo village on the Ramnagar–Udhampur road when the bus, travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur town, met with a mishap under circumstances that are yet to be fully ascertained. Senior police, civil administration and SDRF personnel rushed to the spot soon after the incident and launched rescue efforts.
Union minister of state in the PMO and local MP Jitendra Singh said he had spoken to the deputy commissioner of Udhampur shortly after the accident. In a post on X, he described the incident as “tragic” and said immediate rescue operations had been initiated. “Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid, and arrangements are being made to airlift the seriously injured,” he said, adding that he was in constant touch with the administration and local teams.
Manoj Sinha also expressed grief over the incident, calling it “heartbreaking.” He conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and directed the district administration, police, SDRF and health department to ensure all necessary assistance for those affected. “Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.
Authorities confirmed that at least 21 passengers lost their lives in the accident, while 61 others sustained injuries and are being treated at nearby medical facilities. The condition of some of the injured is reported to be serious.
An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the accident. Officials noted that road accidents in the hilly districts of Jammu and Kashmir — including Udhampur, Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar — are often linked to factors such as overloading, overspeeding, rash driving and challenging terrain.
Special traffic enforcement teams have been deployed across these regions to curb violations and improve road safety, even as the latest tragedy once again highlights the risks associated with travel in mountainous areas.
With IANS inputs