21 killed, 61 injured as bus overturns in J&K’s Udhampur

At least 21 people were killed and 61 others injured after a passenger bus met with an accident in Udhampur district on Monday, triggering a large-scale rescue operation, officials said.

The accident occurred near Jalo village on the Ramnagar–Udhampur road when the bus, travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur town, met with a mishap under circumstances that are yet to be fully ascertained. Senior police, civil administration and SDRF personnel rushed to the spot soon after the incident and launched rescue efforts.

Union minister of state in the PMO and local MP Jitendra Singh said he had spoken to the deputy commissioner of Udhampur shortly after the accident. In a post on X, he described the incident as “tragic” and said immediate rescue operations had been initiated. “Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid, and arrangements are being made to airlift the seriously injured,” he said, adding that he was in constant touch with the administration and local teams.