Bus overturns in Punjab's Fatehgarh, 8 dead in second such accident involving pilgrims

At least eight pilgrims were killed and 19 others injured after a bus carrying devotees returning from Anandpur Sahib overturned in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district late Tuesday night, police said.

The accident occurred near Himmatpura on the Morinda-Chunni road in the Bassi Pathana area at around 10 pm, when the devotees—residents of Main Majri village—were returning after paying obeisance on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Initially, six people, including a woman, died in the accident, while 21 others were injured. Two more victims later succumbed to their injuries at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and a hospital in Mohali, taking the toll to eight, officials said.

Around 40 people were travelling in the bus at the time of the incident.

Cause under probe

Fatehgarh Sahib Senior Superintendent of Police Shubham Aggarwal said prima facie it appears that the vehicle developed a mechanical fault.

An injured woman said the bus suddenly overturned when it was close to reaching Main Majri village.