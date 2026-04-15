Bus overturns in Punjab's Fatehgarh, 8 dead in second such accident involving pilgrims
Bus overturns in Fatehgarh Sahib; 19 injured, mechanical fault suspected
At least eight pilgrims were killed and 19 others injured after a bus carrying devotees returning from Anandpur Sahib overturned in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district late Tuesday night, police said.
The accident occurred near Himmatpura on the Morinda-Chunni road in the Bassi Pathana area at around 10 pm, when the devotees—residents of Main Majri village—were returning after paying obeisance on the occasion of Baisakhi.
Initially, six people, including a woman, died in the accident, while 21 others were injured. Two more victims later succumbed to their injuries at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and a hospital in Mohali, taking the toll to eight, officials said.
Around 40 people were travelling in the bus at the time of the incident.
Cause under probe
Fatehgarh Sahib Senior Superintendent of Police Shubham Aggarwal said prima facie it appears that the vehicle developed a mechanical fault.
An injured woman said the bus suddenly overturned when it was close to reaching Main Majri village.
Locals rushed to the spot soon after the accident and assisted in rescue efforts.
The injured were taken to hospitals in Fatehgarh Sahib, Bassi Pathana and Morinda, while critically injured passengers were referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh. Several passengers escaped unhurt.
Condolences pour in
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the loss of lives and said the state government stands with the victims’ families.
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said he was “deeply saddened” by the tragedy and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia also condoled the deaths and prayed for strength for the bereaved families.
The victims were returning from Anandpur Sahib, one of the most significant Sikh pilgrimage sites, after participating in Baisakhi celebrations, when the accident occurred.
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