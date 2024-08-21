151 sitting MPs and MLAs accused of crimes against women, 16 of rape: ADR

According to the report, there are 16 sitting MPs and MLAs who have declared cases related to rape under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376, which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years, and can extend to life imprisonment. Of these, two are MPs and 14 are MLAs.

The charges include repeated offenses against the same victim, further underscoring the gravity of these cases.

Among political parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the highest number of representatives (54 MPs and MLAs) with declared cases related to crimes against women, followed by the Congress with 23 and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with 17, according to the report.

Both BJP and Congress have five sitting lawmakers each facing rape charges.

The ADR has issued strong recommendations in response to these findings, stressing on the need for political parties to refrain from giving tickets to candidates with criminal backgrounds, especially those with charges of rape and other crimes against women.

The report called for the fast-tracking of court cases against MPs and MLAs, ensuring professional and thorough investigations by police. The ADR also urged voters to avoid electing candidates with such charges.