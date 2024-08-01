Explain discrepancy in votes polled and counted in LS polls: ADR to ECI in letter

Poll rights body ADR (Association for Democratic Reforms) has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding to know the reasons behind an apparent discrepancy in the number of votes polled and the number of votes counted in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

ADR has claimed that there was a discrepancy in the number of votes polled and the number of votes counted in 538 constituencies in the Lok Sabha elections, where the total number of seats in the Lok Sabha is 543.

According to an analysis by the ADR released at a press conference on Monday, the total of 5,54,598 votes counted is less than the votes polled in 362 parliamentary constituencies, while a total of 35,093 votes have been counted in excess of votes polled in 176 constituencies.

The ADR on Thursday wrote to chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar and election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, expressing serious concerns over the alleged discrepancies in electronic voting machine (EVM) votes during the 2024 elections.