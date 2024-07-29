Voting discrepancies in all Lok Sabha seats of some states: ADR

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh recorded discrepancies in voting in all their Lok Sabha seats during the recent general elections held from April-June, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Earlier, the ADR had reported that 538 Lok Sabha constituencies across India recorded discrepancies, indicating a mismatch between the votes polled on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the votes counted.

At a press conference on Monday at Delhi's Press Club, ADR released detailed state-wise data on these discrepancies. According to the organisation, Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest number of discrepancies in votes (89,499) followed by Odisha with 65,269.

Uttar Pradesh, a politically crucial state currently governed by the BJP, recorded 60,084 discrepancies in votes. Notably, the BJP's performance in Uttar Pradesh declined, with the party securing only 33 seats compared to the 63 it won in 2019.