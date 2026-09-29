16 trekkers airlifted to safety from Uttarkashi amid harsh weather

Sixteen trekkers stranded due to inclement weather conditions were rescued from high-altitude Himalayan parts of Uttarakhand with the help of helicopters, officials said on Tuesday, 29 September.

Earlier on Monday, 40 people stranded at various locations had been safely evacuated, taking the number of such people rescued to 56.

Eight trekkers and porters were evacuated from Kalindi Khal and Mount Jogin each in Uttarkashi district on Tuesday morning as the weather cleared.

Rain, snow and landslides have been reported in various parts of Uttarakhand.

Vinod Kumar Suman, the state's disaster management secretary, said that reports of 136 stranded trekkers at various locations were received from across the state.

SDRF personnel launched a rescue operation to evacuate trekkers from the snow-covered mountains.

So far, 19 trekkers have been brought to the Harsil helipad from the Kalindi Khal area after Tuesday's operation. With this, the rescue and relief operation in the area has concluded, officials said.

According to the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA), the eight trekkers and accompanying porters stranded on the Mount Jogin trek have also been airlifted to Harsil.

Suman said the rescue operation from this place will continue with the help of eight helicopters and is expected to be completed on Tuesday.

The official said that of the 136 stranded people, 40 were evacuated on Monday, 40 refused to return saying that they wished to continue their trek. Another 20 people expressed a desire to return on foot, he added.

All people evacuated to the Harsil helipad were sent for health checkups, and everyone was found to be in normal health, officials said.