UN warns of ‘supersized’ El Niño as extreme weather risks rise

The world has entered a “danger zone of extreme weather” as a potentially unprecedented El Niño begins to intensify, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said the natural climate phenomenon could become the strongest El Niño since at least 1950, with impacts expected to be felt across the world into 2027.

“El Niño is being supersized before our eyes. The science leaves no room for doubt: the planet is in uncharted waters, and those waters are heating up,” Guterres said.

El Niño develops when ocean temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific rise significantly above normal. The resulting changes in atmospheric circulation and winds can disrupt weather patterns far beyond the Pacific, bringing drought to some regions while increasing the risk of floods, storms and typhoons elsewhere.

Sea surface temperatures in the key monitoring region have already risen to more than 2°C above average in recent weeks. Forecasts suggest monthly temperatures could approach 4°C above average, potentially pushing the event into an exceptionally strong category. Temperatures below the ocean surface are even more unusual, exceeding average levels by more than 8°C in some areas.

Drought and wildfire risks

The WMO expects major shifts in rainfall over the coming months.

Drier-than-usual conditions are forecast across large parts of Southeast Asia, Central America and northern South America, increasing the risk of drought and wildfires.