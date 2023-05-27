16-year-old NEET aspirant commits suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, fifth this month

The latest incident is the fifth suicide case by a coaching student in Kota this month and the tenth this year so far.



Choudhary, a resident of Tonk district, lived with her two sisters at her uncle's house in Kota and was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching institute here, he said.



The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem and a case has been lodged under section 174 of CrPC for further investigation, DSP Lal said.



Last year, 15 coaching students died by suicide in the coaching hub. More than 2.25 lakh students are estimated to be taking classes in various coaching centres in the city this academic session to crack entrance exams of medical and engineering colleges.