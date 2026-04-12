163 minor boys rescued from MP train; 8 held for trafficking to Maharashtra
A case has been registered against them under Section 143(4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to trafficking of minors
As many as 163 minor boys allegedly being trafficked from Bihar to Maharashtra were rescued from an express train in Katni district by railway police, officials said on Sunday.
The children, aged between six and 13, were intercepted on Saturday night from the Patna–Purna Express during a joint operation by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP), following a tip-off from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).
Eight persons travelling with the boys were detained after they were found without valid tickets or documents. A case has been registered against them under Section 143(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to trafficking of minors.
According to RPF Katni inspector Virendra Singh, preliminary findings suggest the children were being transported from the Araria region in Bihar to Latur in Maharashtra for labour work.
Acting on the intelligence input, security personnel waited for the train at platform number 5 and searched its coaches upon arrival, taking all the children into safe custody in an overnight operation that continued till early Sunday.
Officials said the CWC had flagged suspicious movement of a large group of children, prompting immediate action.
Child protection officer Manish Tiwari said the rescued minors are currently undergoing counselling, while efforts are underway to contact their families and verify their identities and travel details.
Some of the children have been placed under the care of child protection units in Katni, while others have been shifted to facilities in Jabalpur. Further investigation into the trafficking network is ongoing.
With PTI inputs
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