163 minor boys rescued from MP train; 8 held for trafficking to Maharashtra

As many as 163 minor boys allegedly being trafficked from Bihar to Maharashtra were rescued from an express train in Katni district by railway police, officials said on Sunday.

The children, aged between six and 13, were intercepted on Saturday night from the Patna–Purna Express during a joint operation by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP), following a tip-off from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Eight persons travelling with the boys were detained after they were found without valid tickets or documents. A case has been registered against them under Section 143(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to trafficking of minors.