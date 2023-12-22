164 planes lying idle at 15 airports in India thanks to 'supply chain issues'

As many as 164 planes are lying idle at 15 airports in the country, the government said on Thursday, 21 December.

Out of the total, the highest number of grounded aircraft is at Delhi airport at 64, followed by Bengaluru (27), Mumbai (24) and Chennai (20).

As per data shared by civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in a written reply to Lok Sabha, 164 aircraft are lying idle at 15 airports.

The airports are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Goa (Mopa), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Juhu, Kolkata, Kannur, Mumbai, Nagpur and Raipur.

The grounded aircraft include those of IndiGo, SpiceJet, Go First, Air India, Zoom Air and Alliance Air.

At the Delhi airport, IndiGo's 24 aircraft and Go First's 23 planes are lying idle. Other carriers whose planes are grounded there are SpiceJet (6), Air India (2), Zoom Air (5), Jet Airways (3) and Alliance Air (1).

According to the data, 17 planes of IndiGo, nine aircraft of Go First and one plane of SpiceJet are lying idle at the Bengaluru airport.

In Mumbai, nine planes of Go First and six aircraft of Jet Airways are lying idle. Other airlines having grounded aircraft at the airport there are Air India (4), General Aviation (4) and SpiceJet (1).

A total of 29 aeroplanes are lying idle at the airports owned and managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).