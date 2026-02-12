17 teachers booked after drone exposes mass copying in Class 12 exam at Beed centre

A case has been registered against 17 teachers after drone surveillance allegedly exposed large-scale copying during a Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination at a centre in Maharashtra’s Beed district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday — the first day of the Higher Secondary Certificate exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education — at Centre No. 224 in Chousala.

Authorities had deployed drone-mounted cameras as part of measures to ensure a “copy-free” examination process. The footage reportedly showed supervisors across 16 examination halls not only failing to prevent malpractice but allegedly assisting students in copying openly.