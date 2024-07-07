HC lets boy suffering from internet gaming disorder take improvement exams

The petitioner claimed he was under treatment for depression and anxiety from July 2023 till December 2023.

The plea said he also underwent treatment at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Hospital, adding he was diagnosed with internet gaming disorder due to which he could not appear for the re-examination held in July 2023.

The petitioner said he approached the high court after his request to appear for the improvement exam to be held in March 2024 was refused by the college.

In the plea, the boy said another improvement exam is scheduled for 16 July 2024.

The bench, after perusing the medical reports of the boy, said he was undergoing treatment for internet gaming disorder.

"The authenticity of the documents is not doubted. In the peculiar facts of the case, we find that an opportunity deserves to be granted to the petitioner to seek improvement in his marks since he was precluded from doing so earlier for medical reasons. In our view, the medical papers substantiate the petitioner's plea that he was unable to take the said examination earlier," the HC said.

"In the interest of justice, subject to the petitioner making the requisite application seeking permission to appear in July 2024 examination with the college, coupled with payment of necessary late fees, he shall be permitted to appear in the examination that is to commence from 16 July," the HC said.