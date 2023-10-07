GST cuts on molasses, millets & alcohol; a ray of relief for online gaming

The 52nd National GST Council Meet convened on Saturday, 7 October, saw extensive deliberations aimed at alleviating tax burdens on a range of commodities.

Looking to offer some much-needed clarity on intricate taxation matters, the meeting was held against a backdrop of mounting concerns and ongoing legal disputes over GST on online gaming, among other things.

The discussion yielded a series of pivotal decisions, mostly on expected lines, reducing or eliminating taxes on molasses, millets and alcoholic drinks.