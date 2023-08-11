Parliament amends GST laws: 28% levy on online gaming, horse racing & gambling from Oct 1

Parliament on Friday passed the amendments in the Central GST as well as Integrated GST legislations to allow 28 per cent levy on full face value of bets placed in casinos, horse racing and online gaming.

The Lok Sabha passed the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which were later returned by the Rajya Sabha.

States will now get the amendments passed in the state GST laws in their respective Assemblies.

The amendments pertain to insertion of a provision in the Schedule III of the CGST Act, 2017, to provide clarity on the taxation of supplies in casinos, horse racing and online gaming.