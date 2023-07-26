Imposing GST on online gaming will drive users to offshore platforms: Experts

India's online gaming sector has experienced remarkable growth, with over 15 billion game downloads and a user base exceeding 500 million in 2022.

The industry made a significant contribution of Rs 20 billion to the government's exchequer in 2020, and this figure is expected to reach Rs 35-50 billion by 2025.

However, a recent Deloitte report warns of a potential decline of up to 72.45 per cent in GST revenues owing to the GST Council’s decision to increase the tax rate on online gaming from 18 per cent GST on Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) or platform fee to 28 per cent GST on Contest Entry Amount (CEA) or full face value of player contribution to games.

This staggering 1100 per cent tax burden hike is anticipated to discourage potential investments, stifle innovation, and deter players from accessing legitimate gaming platforms that abide by regulations and pay taxes.