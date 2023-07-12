28% GST on online gaming 'unconstitutional, irrational, egregious'

Online gaming industry stakeholders on Tuesday termed the 28 per cent GST on the full value of gaming as "unconstitutional, irrational and egregious", saying that the move is a self goal that will kill the skilled online gaming sector in the country.

The 50th GST Council has announced its decision to levy a 28 per cent GST on online gaming, along with horse racing and casinos which comes as a drawback to online gaming companies. The GST will be applicable to gross revenue/total prize pool.

Roland Landers, CEO of the All India Gaming Federation, said that the decision ignores over 60 years of settled legal jurisprudence and lumps online skill gaming with gambling activities.