GST collection rises to all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April

"While collections have maintained a healthy 11-13 per cent growth in the recent months, a normalising base and some cooling of inflation may moderate the pace of expansion slightly in the coming quarter, although it would remain in the high single digits," she added.



Vivek Jalan, Partner Tax Connect Advisory, a multi-disciplinary tax consultancy firm said the Budget 2023 has projected an uptick of 12 per cent in GST Collections in 2023-24 vis-a-vis last fiscal.



"If inflation is expected at 5.5 per cent and GDP Growth at 6 per cent, then the indirect tax buoyancy is budgeted is not even 1 per cent. The CBIC is expected to achieve more, which it has not in April 2023 wherein the growth in GST Collections is exactly 12 per cent,' he said.



The total gross collection for the 2022-23 fiscal stood at Rs 18.10 lakh crore, 22 per cent higher than the previous year.



GST came into force on July 1, 2017, subsuming a plethora of indirect taxes.