GST on casinos, online gaming at 28% from Oct, to be reviewed in six months

Despite objections from the state governments of Delhi, Goa, and Sikkim, the union government announced on Wednesday that a 28% GST (Goods and Services Tax) will be implemented beginning in October.

The decision was made at the GST Council's 51st meeting, which was held digitally on Wednesday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presided over the meeting, said that the decision was nearly unanimous, notwithstanding the opposition of a few states.

The finance minister of Delhi was opposed to the imposition of an online gaming tax. Furthermore, Goa and Sikkim desired that the tax be paid on the gross gaming revenue (GGR) rather than the face value. However, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat have requested a 28% GST on face value as soon as possible, according to the Finance Minister.