Was Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget this year inspired by Nehru?

Does a rose smell different because you call it by a different name? William Shakespeare almost always comes in handy to describe certain situations. This month, as economy-watchers cheered the 35% rise in capital expenditure by BJP-led NDA government’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, ostensibly in an audacious effort to lift up sagging economic growth hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and much else, it pays to doff a hat to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru -- and there are already folks who have dubbed the budget for the 2022/23 fiscal year as somewhat Nehruvian.

Quibblers will quibble. Er, isn’t Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government selling off the crown jewels of Nehru’s public sector -- such as Air India and the Life Insurance Corporation of India? Didn’t it just wash off Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd to the Tatas, the same industrial house that has also acquired Air India? How can Modinomics be even remotely described as Nehruvian?

There’s also the claim that large-scale public sector spending to revive demand is Keynesian economics after John Maynard Keynes -- and hence there is nothing Nehruvian about it. Here’s where we need to understand how Nehruvian economics works. But before that, some more steps in the budget that smacks of Nehru need to be outlined.

The finance minister Ms. Sitharaman sounded upbeat about the production linked incentive (PLI) plan for manufacturers that is expected to create 60 lakh jobs over five years. This manufacturing programme is essentially a state-supported plan in 14 sectors with the potential to generate Rs. 30 lakh crore in production.

The scheme either goes to help increase exports (Read: Compete with China) or ensure greater self-sufficiency (Atma-nirbhar) through import substitution, thereby reducing imports. PLI schemes cover everything from drone components to mobile phones, with the government substantially planning the minutiae of the industries -- a far cry from the 1991 reform orientation that seemed to have a “Let the Market Decide” attitude (at least for a while).

The finance minister also promised sovereign “Green Bonds” to help the public sector meet climate change management goals of reducing India’s carbon emissions.