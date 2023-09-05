Removal of non-tariff barriers in G20 nations to boost India's alcoholic beverages exports: CIABC

Removal of non-tariff barriers in G20 nations such as minimum maturation condition for whisky will help in increasing exports of alcoholic beverages from India, apex body for liquor firms Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) said on Tuesday.

CIABC Director-General Vinod Giri said that the G20 countries not only account for 80 per cent of global alcoholic beverages imports, they also allow higher product prices and better operating margins.

However, India has a miniscule share of that pie, accounting for just 0.1 per cent of their imports.

"It is therefore a massive opportunity not only from the volume point of view but also from the value and profits. G20 nations have great interest in it. While allowing them better access to our markets, we must ensure a return access by demanding the removal of non-tariff barriers such as minimum maturation conditions for whisky that these countries have put up to protect their own industry," Giri said.