175 people fall ill after consuming ‘contaminated’ food in Jharkhand

At least 175 people — the majority of them children — fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated food at a Mahashivratri fair in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Dwarka village under the Panki police station limits, where villagers from nearby hamlets had gathered for the religious festivities in the Raghua Khad area. According to Palamu civil surgeon Dr Anil Kumar Shrivastav, those affected began reporting symptoms of suspected food poisoning late Sunday night.

“Altogether, 175 people were admitted to the Panki Community Health Centre (CHC). At present, 22 are still undergoing treatment, while the others have been discharged after their condition improved,” he said. The patients complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and severe abdominal pain.