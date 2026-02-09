Indore water contamination: judicial probe panel seeks public evidence till 28 Feb

The judicial commission probing the deaths linked to contaminated drinking water in Indore on Monday issued a public notice inviting people to submit evidence, documents and other material related to the case by 28 February.

The commission, headed by former High Court judge Sushil Kumar Gupta, is examining the water contamination incident that occurred in Bhagirathpura in the last week of December.

Its mandate includes identifying the cause of contamination, assessing medical impacts and loss of life, fixing responsibility for any administrative lapses, and recommending corrective measures.

In an official release, authorities said affected residents of Bhagirathpura and adjoining areas and their families, public representatives, doctors, hospitals, social organisations, contractors, and government officials or employees — or any other persons with relevant information — may submit evidence and documents to the office of the Judicial Inquiry Commission by the stipulated date.