Mhow water contamination: Indore deploys survey teams, sets up hospitals

The Indore district administration in Madhya Pradesh has deployed 12 survey teams and set up two temporary hospitals in Mhow after several residents fell ill following suspected water contamination, officials said on Saturday.

According to the administration, at least 12 suspected cases of stomach infection were detected in the Patti Bazaar area of Mhow on Friday. Local residents, however, claimed that the number of people taken ill after consuming contaminated water could be as high as 24.

The administration said the response was stepped up in view of last month’s water contamination incident in Indore city’s Bhagirathpura area, which was linked to the deaths of seven people.

On the directions of Indore collector Shivam Verma, 12 teams were deployed in Patti Bazaar on Friday and have since surveyed more than 80 households, the administration said in a release.