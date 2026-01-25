Mhow water contamination: Indore deploys survey teams, sets up hospitals
The Indore district administration in Madhya Pradesh has deployed 12 survey teams and set up two temporary hospitals in Mhow after several residents fell ill following suspected water contamination, officials said on Saturday.
According to the administration, at least 12 suspected cases of stomach infection were detected in the Patti Bazaar area of Mhow on Friday. Local residents, however, claimed that the number of people taken ill after consuming contaminated water could be as high as 24.
The administration said the response was stepped up in view of last month’s water contamination incident in Indore city’s Bhagirathpura area, which was linked to the deaths of seven people.
On the directions of Indore collector Shivam Verma, 12 teams were deployed in Patti Bazaar on Friday and have since surveyed more than 80 households, the administration said in a release.
Two temporary hospitals have been established in the affected locality, which has a population of around 2,500. At least 12 suspected patients have been identified and are undergoing treatment. Of them, eight are currently admitted to hospital, while two have recovered and been discharged, officials said.
Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said blood and water samples are being collected from the area for laboratory testing to determine the source of contamination.
The administration has also engaged local paediatricians and two additional child specialists to strengthen medical response in the area.
Public announcement systems are being used to advise residents to take precautions, including drinking boiled water and avoiding outside food. Officials said ORS packets, glucose, zinc and chlorine tablets are being distributed among residents as preventive measures.
Last month, several people fell ill and seven deaths linked to water contamination were reported in Bhagirathpura. While residents have claimed that as many as 25 deaths have occurred so far, a status report submitted by the Madhya Pradesh government to the high court on 15 January confirmed seven deaths, including that of a five-month-old infant.
