Indore water contamination: MP HC forms probe panel, orders urgent review

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has constituted a one-man commission, headed by former HC justice Sushil Kumar Gupta, to investigate water contamination in Bhagirathpura, Indore. The court described the situation as “alarming” and said the matter requires “urgent judicial scrutiny” by an independent and credible authority.

The move follows public interest litigations (PILs) filed over the deaths of several residents linked to contaminated drinking water. The state government reported that 16 deaths in Bhagirathpura were likely connected to a month-long outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea, although official audits recorded 23 deaths, with causes for some still undetermined. The HC expressed concern over the use of the term “verbal autopsy” in the government report and sought the scientific basis behind it.

According to reports, 454 patients were admitted to hospitals during the outbreak, with 441 discharged and 11 still receiving treatment. Officials attributed the outbreak to a leak in the municipal drinking water pipeline, which led to sewage mixing with potable water.