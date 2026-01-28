Indore water contamination: MP HC forms probe panel, orders urgent review
Court describes the situation as “alarming” and says the matter requires “urgent judicial scrutiny” by an independent and credible authority
The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has constituted a one-man commission, headed by former HC justice Sushil Kumar Gupta, to investigate water contamination in Bhagirathpura, Indore. The court described the situation as “alarming” and said the matter requires “urgent judicial scrutiny” by an independent and credible authority.
The move follows public interest litigations (PILs) filed over the deaths of several residents linked to contaminated drinking water. The state government reported that 16 deaths in Bhagirathpura were likely connected to a month-long outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea, although official audits recorded 23 deaths, with causes for some still undetermined. The HC expressed concern over the use of the term “verbal autopsy” in the government report and sought the scientific basis behind it.
According to reports, 454 patients were admitted to hospitals during the outbreak, with 441 discharged and 11 still receiving treatment. Officials attributed the outbreak to a leak in the municipal drinking water pipeline, which led to sewage mixing with potable water.
The HC’s order directs the commission to submit an interim report within four weeks and to examine:
The cause, source, and nature of water contamination, including pipeline damage, sewage ingress, or industrial discharge.
The actual number of deaths linked to contaminated water.
The adequacy of medical response and preventive measures.
Recommendations for immediate measures, long-term infrastructure improvements, and monitoring systems.
Accountability of officials responsible for the incident and guidelines for compensation to affected residents, especially vulnerable groups.
The commission is empowered with civil court authority to summon officials and witnesses, access records from government departments, hospitals, laboratories, and civic bodies, conduct water quality testing, and perform spot inspections. All state authorities, including the Indore Municipal Corporation, public health engineering department, and Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, are instructed to provide full cooperation. The state government will supply office space, staff, and logistical support to the commission.
The HC highlighted that photographs, medical reports, and complaints indicate serious health hazards, especially for children and elderly residents, stemming from the contaminated drinking water. The court stressed that the outbreak not only violates public health norms but also infringes on the fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.
With PTI inputs
