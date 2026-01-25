Congress blames Indore party worker’s death on contaminated water crisis

Congress on Sunday claimed that a 75-year-old ward president of the party died due to a diarrhoea outbreak triggered by contaminated drinking water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area.

The deceased was identified by the Congress as Rajaram Borasi, a ward-level party office-bearer in Bhagirathpura. Jitu Patwari, president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, accused the state government of negligence and corruption in the supply of drinking water and linked Borasi’s death to the ongoing public health crisis.

“It is with great sadness that I have to inform you that my Congress colleague and the party’s ward president in Bhagirathpura, Rajaram Borasi, passed away due to contaminated drinking water in Indore,” Patwari said in a post on X. He further alleged that 28 people had died in the water-related health crisis in the city.

Health officials disputed the claim. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said medical records showed that Borasi suffered from chronic ailments, including heart disease, hypertension and diabetes.

“According to his angiography report from 2018–19, Borasi was a cardiac patient. He also had long-standing high blood pressure and diabetes,” Hasani said in a statement. He added that there was no medical evidence linking Borasi’s death to the diarrhoea outbreak.

“Available documents confirm that he had not complained of vomiting or diarrhoea in recent times,” the CMHO said, asserting that the death had no connection with contaminated water.