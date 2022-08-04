18 emergency landings within country in last 2 years: Aviation Ministry

Aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued the Air Operator Permit (AOP) to the airline on compliance with laid down Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) which require the airline to have their own maintenance organisation approved or have arrangement with an approved maintenance organisation for maintaining their aircraft in a continuous state of airworthiness.



The responsibility for the maintenance of the aircraft lies with the airline which is required to ensure that aircraft is maintained as per the maintenance programme prepared based on instruction of the manufacturer and approved by DGCA.



Airline/operators are also responsible for ensuring that the required qualified and experienced manpower, equipment and spares including maintenance data is available for maintaining the aircraft, said the Aviation ministry in a reply in the Lower House.