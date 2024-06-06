18th Lok Sabha: Four MPs in the '25 years' club—move over, Sachin Pilot!

This article focuses on four members of the set defined as 'MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha who are 25 years old'.

Three of the four MPs we are looking at today are deviyan (women).

Each of them is 25 years old, making them some of the youngest Indian citizens to have been elected to the Lok Sabha.

Each of them is entering the Lok Sabha for the first time, representing different states.

[As per Article 84(b) of the Constitution of India, read with section 36(2) of the Representation of People Act, 1951, the minimum age for contesting the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections is 25 years of age at the time of filing the nomination.]

What is even more heartening is that out of these four Gen Z MPs, three are from the Scheduled Castes, a sign that Dalit representation too is improving—though of course, there's a lot more to be done here as well.

The four candidates are from different political parties: Samajwadi Party (SP), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Indian National Congress (INC).

In Rajasthan, breaking Sachin Pilot's record

Sanjana Jatav, the 25-year-old law graduate who comes from the Jatav cobbler community, is married to a police constable, Kaptan Singh, and lives in Bharatpur. She belongs to Attari village herself, under the Nadbai sub-division of Bharatpur district.

She is currently younger than Sachin Pilot was when he became 'India's youngest MP' at 26 years of age, in 2004.