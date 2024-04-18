Rajasthan: The Congress takes the fight back to the BJP

BJP leaders—including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah—who in their earlier campaign were asking the people to vote for a BJP hattrick seemed to have toned down the rhetoric.

Large numbers of the electorate are clearly signalling a different mood this time, and it seems BJP leaders are starting to realise that visions of a clean sweep of Rajasthan can only be a mirage.

The state goes to the polls for 12 seats—Jaipur, Jaipur (rural), Sriganganagar (SC), Bikaner (SC), Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Alwar, Nagaur, Bharatpur (SC), Dausa (ST) and Karauli–Dholpur (SC)—in the first phase, on 19 April. In half a dozen of these seats, the Congress and the other INDIA bloc parties are giving the BJP nightmares.

The BJP has been trying to cash in on Hindutva, the Ram Mandir issue and Modi's personal charisma; but now its leaders seem to suddenly be on the defensive and the electorate's interest seems to be captured by the INDIA allies instead.

The people don't seem to have liked the sound of the BJP's hat trick and clean sweep here. In Churu, Dausa, Nagaur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Sriganganagar and Jaipur (rural) in particular, the unity showcased by the INDIA bloc has seemed convincing.

In Churu, the Congress even managed to convince the sitting BJP MP, Rahul Kaswan, who joined the grand old party after the BJP denied him a ticket. The Congress has put him up as a candidate against the BJP's new nominee, paralympic gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia. Kaswan already has the backing of the Jat community, though his opponent is also one of them. Effectively, the BJP leaders have ensured Jhajharia’s defeat in Churu.