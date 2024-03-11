Voice not being heard: Churu MP Rahul Kaswan after quitting BJP

Sitting Churu MP Rahul Kaswan on Monday resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress in the presence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi. After joining, Kaswan, who was denied a ticket by the BJP to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said he felt his "voice was not being heard" in the saffron party.

Kaswan's name was cleared by the Congress' central election committee as a candidate from Churu, sources said. He is the second BJP MP in as many days to join the Congress, following in the footsteps of Brijendra Singh, the BJP MP from Haryana's Hisar, who joined the party on Saturday.

Welcoming Kaswan into the Congress fold, Kharge said the party needs such people, who have fought against power. "I heartily welcome Rahul Kaswan ji on joining the Congress. I am happy that Rahul Kaswan ji, who fought against feudal people and have supported the farmers' issue, has joined the Congress," Kharge said.

"If people with such ideology keep joining the Congress, then the BJP will certainly be decimated. The BJP has always been intimidating people but we need people like Rahul Kaswan ji," he added.

The Congress chief also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches in different languages across the country and said he wants to have "mastery" over everything, but continues his habit of intimidating people.