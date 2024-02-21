Rajasthan: Lathi charge on Youth Congress workers demanding restoration of yuva mitra scheme

Police on Wednesday used water cannons and resorted to a lathi charge to disperse protesting Youth Congress workers, who were demanding the re-employment of people working under the state's now scrapped Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra scheme.

The BJP government scrapped the scheme, a flagship programme of the previous Congress regime, weeks after coming to power in Rajasthan.

The scheme employed 'yuva mitras (friends of the youth)' to create awareness about government services, and the employees were given stipends.

After holding a meeting at state capital Jaipur's Shaheed Smarak, the Youth Congress workers began a march to gherao chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma's residence.

The protestors were stopped near the police commissionerate. When they did not pay heed to warnings, the police resorted to cane charging and used water cannons to disperse the crowd.