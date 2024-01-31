Rajasthan: As govt tries hard to claim credit for canal project, Congress, farmers ask hard questions

The BJP-led government at the Centre, which seemingly dilly-dallied on providing national status to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) when the Congress government was in power in Rajasthan, immediately cleared the Rs 45,000 crore project once the BJP came to power in December 2023.

The ERCP was planned in order to divert surplus monsoon water from the Chambal basin in both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, but was mired in political wrangling for years, with various objections raised by the BJP-led NDA government.

The project, which was hanging fire for five years thanks to objections raised by the Union ministry for Jal Shakti on some pretext or the other, was cleared once the BJP regained power in Rajasthan and retained power in Madhya Pradesh.

"I had promised as Jal Shakti minister that once the BJP government comes to power we would make the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh chief ministers sit together and clear the project with the two states signing the MoU. We kept our word,” said Union minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Shekhawat blamed former Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot for "playing politics with water", and said he was responsible for the delay in the project, but did not cite a single example to show how this was so.