No elections in future if PM Modi returns to power: Rajasthan Cong chief

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday targeted the Centre, saying "there will be no democracy and election in the future" if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes back to power after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

His comments echo what Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said at a meeting of party workers in Bhubaneswar on 29 January, urging people to stay away from the BJP and its ideologue RSS, alleging that they are "like poison".

Dotasra said the previous Congress government in Rajasthan had done better work than any other government in the states, but despite that, the party could not win the Assembly polls last year.

"If we do not act now, the way the country is moving, I can assure you that there will be no democracy and no elections in the future. In the coming time, like Pakistan, decisions will be taken in closed rooms (regarding) who will be the president, prime minister, minister and chief minister of a state," Dotasra said, addressing party workers in Dausa.

"There is no time for differences, we have to think about the country... in which direction is it going and what's going to happen? Is it again going toward slavery? The rule is of dictatorship, and nobody can speak. Democracy is under threat. The poor are getting poorer and a fistful of people are growing bigger," he said.