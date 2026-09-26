19 dead after suspected spurious liquor consumption in Nagaland; 19 arrested

A police official said eight deaths were reported in Mokokchung and 11 in Tuensang. A Special Investigation Team headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Bunglang Chang has been formed to investigate the deaths and trace the source of the liquor.

“Some leads have been obtained, but it is too premature to disclose details,” the official said. Samples have been sent to a laboratory in Guwahati for forensic examination. Police have also conducted raids at several locations and seized nearly 3,000 bottles of liquor.

The deaths follow a separate report earlier this month of nine people dying in Tuensang after allegedly consuming spurious liquor. At the time, police warned residents against drinking liquor from unknown or unauthorised sources. It was not immediately clear from the latest police account whether any of those earlier deaths were included in Saturday’s figure of 19.

Nagaland has had a prohibition law since 1990, but illicit liquor remains available. Police have urged anyone who develops symptoms such as blurred vision, dizziness, breathing difficulties or loss of consciousness after drinking alcohol to seek immediate medical attention.

With IANS inputs