Spurious liquor tragedy: 84 under treatment in MP, around a dozen dead
Of the 84 affected people, 59 are being treated at Bundelkhand Medical College, 17 at district hospital and seven at Banda Civil Hospital
As many as 84 people are undergoing treatment after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, while the incident in Banda tehsil has claimed around a dozen lives, officials said on Monday.
Of the 84 affected people, 59 are being treated at Bundelkhand Medical College (BMC), 17 at the district hospital and seven at Banda Civil Hospital. One critically ill patient was airlifted to AIIMS Bhopal, Sagar Collector Pratibha Pal said during an early-morning review meeting chaired by deputy chief minister and Sagar district in-charge minister Rajendra Shukla.
Shukla later visited the intensive care and critical care wards, where he met patients and their family members and reviewed the treatment arrangements.
A preliminary investigation has indicated that the toxic liquor was manufactured outside the area before being supplied locally. Authorities have detected methanol contamination in the liquor, raising concerns over the scale of the illicit supply network.
The administration said essential medicines, diagnostic facilities and dialysis services were being provided to the affected patients on priority.
Doctors said most of those admitted were in stable condition, while the number of new patients arriving for treatment had declined.
Shukla directed officials to launch a comprehensive crackdown on the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor across the district. He ordered inspections of all liquor shops, verification of their stocks and a detailed probe into the illegal liquor trade.
"Strict action will be taken against officials and employees found negligent or responsible for lapses," Shukla said, adding that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was closely monitoring the situation.
He also directed authorities to strengthen the district police administration and ensure effective implementation of the government's anti-drug campaign.
Sagar Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania said police have registered a case at Banda police station against 20 named accused under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, 1915.
The accused have been booked for their alleged involvement in the manufacture, supply and sale of suspected counterfeit and illicit liquor for financial gain. A separate case has also been registered at Vinayaka police station against 10 named accused, the SP said.
Special police teams have been formed and raids are underway at suspected locations. Ten of the 20 accused named in the Banda case have so far been taken into custody and are being questioned.
Shukla said no negligence would be tolerated in the treatment of those affected and assured families that all necessary medical resources would be made available.
"No negligence or laxity in the treatment of the victims will be tolerated. All patients must receive the best possible treatment, and there should be no shortage of medicines or other resources," he said.
The incident has prompted renewed scrutiny of the illegal liquor trade in the region, with authorities focusing on identifying the source of the methanol-contaminated liquor and tracing those involved in its manufacture, transportation and distribution.
With IANS inputs