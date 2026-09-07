Spurious liquor tragedy: 84 under treatment in MP, around a dozen dead

As many as 84 people are undergoing treatment after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, while the incident in Banda tehsil has claimed around a dozen lives, officials said on Monday.

Of the 84 affected people, 59 are being treated at Bundelkhand Medical College (BMC), 17 at the district hospital and seven at Banda Civil Hospital. One critically ill patient was airlifted to AIIMS Bhopal, Sagar Collector Pratibha Pal said during an early-morning review meeting chaired by deputy chief minister and Sagar district in-charge minister Rajendra Shukla.

Shukla later visited the intensive care and critical care wards, where he met patients and their family members and reviewed the treatment arrangements.

A preliminary investigation has indicated that the toxic liquor was manufactured outside the area before being supplied locally. Authorities have detected methanol contamination in the liquor, raising concerns over the scale of the illicit supply network.

The administration said essential medicines, diagnostic facilities and dialysis services were being provided to the affected patients on priority.

Doctors said most of those admitted were in stable condition, while the number of new patients arriving for treatment had declined.