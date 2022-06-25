19 SFI activists held in Rahul Gandhi office vandalism case in Kerala

Nineteen activists of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the students wing of the ruling CPI(M), have been arrested and remanded so far in connection with the attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad and more arrests are expected on Saturday, police said.

All the arrested persons were identified as local SFI activists and they were remanded for two weeks by a local court.

"The arrest of 19 people have been recorded so far. Some more persons were taken into custody and more arrests are expected to take place today. At present, the case is investigated by the Mananthavady Deputy Superintendent of Police and it will be handed over to the ADGP-led special investigation team soon," he told PTI.

Hours after SFI activists vandalised the Wayanad office of Rahul Gandhi, the Left government on Friday night ordered a high-level probe by an ADGP-rank officer and suspended Kalpetta Deputy Superintendent of Police pending enquiry.