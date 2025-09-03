1918 to 2025: How the Hyderabad Gazette shapes today’s Maratha reservation debate

The long-running demand for Maratha reservation in Maharashtra reached a watershed moment on Tuesday, 2 September when the state government invoked a century-old document, the Hyderabad Gazette of 1918, to address the community’s agitation.

The Gazette, issued by the then Nizam of Hyderabad, formally recognised the “Hindu Marathas” as a group eligible for reservations in education and government employment. More than a hundred years later, it has been resurrected as the legal and historical basis for extending benefits to Marathas in Marathwada, but whether it represents a true resolution remains contested.

What the Hyderabad Gazette Entails

The Hyderabad Gazette, issued in 1918, listed Marathas under the Kunbi agrarian caste category, granting them eligibility for reservation in the Hyderabad State.

Today, the Maharashtra government has accepted this Gazette as the foundation to recognise Marathas from Marathwada as Kunbis. A government resolution (GR) has been issued, allowing those able to prove Kunbi lineage to obtain caste certificates and claim reservation benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The decision came after activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, demanding 10 per cent OBC reservation for Marathas.

Following negotiations, the government not only agreed to implement the Hyderabad Gazette but also assured action on the Satara Gazette for western Marathas, case withdrawals for past protestors, and compensation for families affected during the agitation.