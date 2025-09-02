Solution found in interest of Marathas: Fadnavis after Jarange ends fast
Maharashtra government agrees to grant eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates, making them eligible for OBC reservation
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday hailed activist Manoj Jarange's move to call off his five-day fast over the Maratha quota demand, saying the government found a solution in the interest of the Maratha community.
Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said his government always focused on the welfare of the Maratha community.
Jarange, who began his hunger strike on 29 August, called off the protest on Tuesday afternoon after the Maharashtra government accepted most of his demands, including granting eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates which will make them eligible for reservation benefits available to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
The 43-year-old activist accepted a glass of fruit juice offered by senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan, marking the end of his fast.
Speaking about it, CM Fadnavis said he was happy that Jarange ended his hunger strike.
"I thank deputy chief ministers (Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar) as well as Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee (on Maratha quota)," he said.
Fadnavis said the government told the protesters that the caste certificate can be given to individuals and not the community.
When you are in politics, criticism should not deter you, he said, adding that the government has worked for the welfare of the community.
"My objective was to give justice to the Maratha community. My government was always focused on the welfare of Marathas and I will continue to work for all communities in Maharashtra, be it Marathas or OBCs," the CM said.
"We conveyed the legal issues involved in Jarange's demands to him," he added.
Fadnavis noted that there was some misconception among OBCs over reservation to Marathas, but it is misplaced.
