Solution found in interest of Marathas: Fadnavis after Jarange ends fast

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday hailed activist Manoj Jarange's move to call off his five-day fast over the Maratha quota demand, saying the government found a solution in the interest of the Maratha community.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said his government always focused on the welfare of the Maratha community.

Jarange, who began his hunger strike on 29 August, called off the protest on Tuesday afternoon after the Maharashtra government accepted most of his demands, including granting eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates which will make them eligible for reservation benefits available to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The 43-year-old activist accepted a glass of fruit juice offered by senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan, marking the end of his fast.