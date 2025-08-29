Maratha quota agitation: Jarange Patil vows not to leave Mumbai

The activist, who has been leading the quota movement for over a year, warned that he was prepared to face “any consequence, even bullets” if the agitation was suppressed.

At the same time, he urged his followers to maintain peace and discipline.

Despite heavy rain and limited facilities at the grounds, thousands of supporters have continued to gather, reflecting what Jarange called the “patience and determination” of the Maratha community.

Jarange’s list of demands extends beyond the immediate quota. “Maratha Kunbis are one – this must be recognised and implemented,” he told the crowd. He called for the government to apply historical classifications recorded in the Hyderabad Gazetteer, the Satara Gazetteer and the Bombay Gazetteer, insisting that these administrative documents provide evidence of the community’s OBC status.

He also pressed for implementation of the ‘sage soyare’, or ‘family tree’ provisions, so that relatives of Kunbis are officially recognised under the same caste category.

Among other demands, Jarange also urged the withdrawal of police cases filed against protesters in earlier agitations, arguing that “Maratha brothers have sacrificed their lives for reservation and their families remain out in the open”.

He also insisted that any new quota framework must be legally sustainable, to avoid being overturned in court.

The agitation has drawn political backing from several parties. MPs such as Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv) and Sanjay alias Bandu Jadhav (Parbhani), along with MLA Kailash Patil, all from the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, have extended their support.