1993 train blasts case: CBI to challenge Abdul Karim Tunda's acquittal

The CBI will challenge before the Supreme Court the acquittal of Abdul Karim Tunda in the 1993 serial train blasts case by a special court in Ajmer, officials said Friday, 1 March.

The agency said 12 people have been convicted in the case so far, including Irfan Khan and Hamir-Ul-Uddin, who were sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday by judge Mahaveer Prasad Gupta of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court, who also acquitted Tunda.

The agency officials said they are studying the judgment and an appeal would soon be filed in the Supreme Court.

A series of explosions rocked six long-distance trains, including the Rajdhani Express in Lucknow, Kanpur, Hyderabad, Surat and Mumbai on the intervening night of 5-6 December 1993. Two people were killed and 22 injured in the blasts.